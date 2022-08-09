Akshay Kumar Pens Appreciation Note For Co-Star Bhumi Pednekar With BTS Picture | See Here

Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. He is currently busy promoting the film and has been travelling across the country with his on-screen sisters. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, who will essay the role of Akshay Kumar's love interest in the film. Akshay has shared a behind the scene picture with Bhumi and also penned an appreciation post for her.

Sharing a behind the scene picture with Bhumi, Akshay wrote, "Starry tantrums, what starry tantrums? Yahaan khud hi fan ban na padta hai. okes aside, this is an appreciation post for my friend and co-star @bhumipednekar , to agree to do a film which is titled #RakshaBandhan and features 4 sisters. It speaks volumes about her security as an actor. Watch our story unfold in 2 days."

For the unversed, Raksha Bandhan revolves around an elder brother, who tries to arrange money for the marriage of his four younger sisters. Because of the responsibilities of his younger sisters, his relationship with his childhood sweetheart comes on the verge of breaking up. Akshay appreciated Bhumi that she agreed to work on the film which is about the siblings' bond and called her a secure actor.

Akshay was recently in Lucknow to promote his film. He also went shopping for his on-screen sisters. He wrote, "Aaj le aaya apni behno ko nawaabon ke sheher, Lucknow shopping kara ne, lage haath apni bhi thodi shopping kar li :)".

He was also in Kolkata recently and shared pictures with his co-stars. Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, "Went for Kolkata darshan in a taxi with my sisters."

Akshay shared many BTS pics earlier from the film's set. In the caption, he wrote, "A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding. Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas. #1MonthToRakshaBandhan #RakshaBandhan11August #BTS".

Raksha Bandhan will release on August 11, 2022. The movie will also clash with amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chadda'.