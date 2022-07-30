Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra Collaborate Again For An Untitled Project | See Pics

Akshay Kumar is currently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and is also busy promoting his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan'. Apart from his upcoming movie, Akshay has started shooting for an untitled project with Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti took to Instagram and announced that she is in York, England with Akshay shooting for something fun. She also shared a picture with Akshay on social media.

Sharing the picture with Akshay Kumar, Parineeti wrote, "We are back. This time the Kesari duo may be shooting in York, but the laughs, jokes, games and Punjabi gupshup is the same."

Recently, Akshay also shared a picture from York. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "When the rains set in, shooting is cancelled, so family here I come. #YorkToLondon".

Meanwhile, Akshay's film 'Raksha Bandhan' will release on August 11, 2022. He shared some fun behind the scene moments on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Akshay wrote, "A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding. Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas. #1MonthToRakshaBandhan #RakshaBandhan11August #BTS".

Meanwhile, Parineeti recently announced her film Uunchai, which will be directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Sharing the news, Parineeti wrote, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media."

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra were seen together in 'Kesari'. They are collaborating for the second time with this new project.