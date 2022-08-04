Akshay Kumar Opens Up On His Bond With Sister Alka Ahead Of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ Release

As Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie, Raksha Bandhan is all set to hit theatres on August 11, the Bollywood star in a candid conversation spoke about his sister Alka Bhatia. The actor while agreeing with the fact that "sisters are the best", said that his sibling is much better than him even as a person.

The superstar in a conversation with the news agency, IANS mentioned what a brother-sister relationship means to him. "It's an amazing bond. Your sister is your best friend. You can keep your head on her shoulders and share everything. She's always there for you. I have rarely heard that the sister is not there for her brother. Sometimes you get to hear the brother is not there but I have never heard that the sister is not there," he said.

"There is no one who can love you more than your sister," he added.

Speaking about his personal bond with his own sister with a heart full of love and joy, he said, "Sisters are the best and I agree, because when I see my own home I would say that my sister is much better than me as a person also."

Raksha Bandhan stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also has Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth in prominent roles.

The actor also talked about his upcoming film. "This movie is you can identify this character and what is happening with the character and the film with your own personal life. So the identification of this whole film is very strong because everyone has siblings, if not then they have cousins and so I like to say just one thing that this film is my career's most beautiful film. I saw the movie so my expectation with the film," he said

Meanwhile, this is the second time that both Akshay and Bhumi will share the screen. They previously collaborated in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.



(With agency inputs)