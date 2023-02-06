Akshay Kumar Mercilessly Trolled By Twitterati For 'Walking Over Map Of India' In North America Tour Video

Akshay Kumar recently posted a video on Twitter for an advertisement in which he was seen walking on a digitalised version of a globe. Netizens quickly pointed out that in the clip, the actor appeared to be stepping on the map of India, which prompted them to criticise him for showing a lack of respect for the country.

Through the clip, Akshay was promoting an international airline that had announced a global tour set to start in March. The video showed the Pad Man actor grinning and walking around a digitally created globe, along with other actors such as Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa.

The Entertainers are all set to bring 100% shuddh desi entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we’re coming in March! 💥 @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/aoJaCECJce — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 5, 2023

A section of Twitter users slammed Akshay for walking on a map of India in the ad. A person wrote, "Bhai thodi to respect kar liya karo hamare Bharat ki (Brother, please show some respect to our country.)"

A second added, "What a shameful and arrogant person… walking on India's map..." a third said, "What do you want to achieve by doing this? Respect India."

A fourth remarked, "Seriously. Who came up with this idea to walk on a map? No matter how much people want to distance themselves from these issues, you movie folks keep doing these blatant mistake,s which is responsible for the ire you guys are receiving."

A fifth wrote, "Had any of the Khans (Bollywood actors) rubbed the map of India with their shoes, then they would have been boycotted by now."

On the work front, Akshay will next appear in Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in key roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee is set to hit the theatres on February 24. The first song from the movie, Main Khiladi, is a remix of Akshay's famous song Main Khiladi Tu Anari and was released last week. The remix Main Khiladi was created by Tanishk Bagchi, with lyrics penned by Maya Govind and music by Anu Malik.