Akshay Kumar is one such actor in Bollywood who works every single day of his life and give his fans and industry at least three to four films every year. However, now it's going to be a bit tough for filmmakers to take him on board know why.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most versatile actor in the Bollywood industry Akshay Kumar never fails to impress his fans with his movie choices and unmatched acting skills. The 53-year-old actor has time and now proved his mettle in acting and his hard work has made him the most in-demand actor in the industry.

If there is an actor who is arguably working every single day of his life, it's non-other than the Khiladi Kumar. He is known for giving three to four films every year despite being an A-lister. However, now it seems it's going to be difficult for producers to cast him as Sooryavanshi actor has reportedly hiked his fees.

Yes, you read it right! as per Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar has hiked his fees from 100 crores to 135 crores for the films which will release in 2022. The actor took this huge decision after he witnessed the willingness of producers to cast him more often considering his low risk, low budget and assured return model.

"Over the last few months in the lockdown, Akshay Kumar has gradually hiked his fees from 99 crores to 108 crores and finally settled in on 117 crores for the films he signed recently. Now, Akshay too has followed the economic formula of higher the demand, higher the price, as with every film offers coming his way, he hiked his fees. For the films which are slated for a 2022 release, Akshay will charge a bomb of Rs 135 crores per film," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that the production budget of Akshay's most films will be in the range of Rs 35 to 45 crores, in addition to 15 crores more for print and publicity taking the total to Rs 50 to 60 crores. The overall budget of his films would be in the range of 185 to 195 crores.

Explaining the low risk and assured return model of Akshay Kumar, the source further said, "Doing a backward calculation in the account, his films earn approximately 80 to 90 crores from the sale of satellite and digital, whereas 10 crores more comes from the sale of music rights, leaving an amount in the range of Rs. 95 to 100 crores for recovery from theatres, meaning lifetime box-office collections of Rs. 210-220 crores in India. This isn’t as big a number for him to achieve, given his stardom and trust among the audience. And in 2021, it’s a rather easy number for a superstar like Akshay.”

However, Akshay has given the wave off to his dear friend Sajid Nadiadwala by charging around 20% below his market rate as the filmmaker is planning to mount the film on a bigger scale.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Akshay has few films in his kitty that will release in upcoming years such as Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj among others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv