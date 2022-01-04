New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Reportedly, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's much-awaited movie Prithviraj that was scheduled to release on January 21, 2022, has been postponed owing to the Omicron scare. However, makers are yet to release an official statement regarding the same.

As per a report in IANS, a source said, "When you have a sure shot blockbuster at hand that will appeal to audiences across the country, you can't gamble with such a huge product. 'Prithviraj' will massively aid in bringing people back to the theatres and it can't be released at a time when it won't fulfil this purpose. Business-wise too, it doesn't make sense to compromise a film that will rake in the moolah at the box office. "It's a no-brainer to postpone the film and gauge Omicron and the Covid-19 scenario before taking a call on the next release date of the film."

Source further added, "YRF was waiting till the last minute to see if the situation in India and overseas improves but the pace with which coronavirus cases are accelerating, forced their hand to hold on to the biggest title."

Meanwhile, recently, Prithviraj again found itself in the clutches of controversy after the Gurjars in Rajasthan threatened to stop the screening of the film if the movie continues using the term 'Rajput' for Prithviraj Chauhan. The Gurjara community claimed that King Prithviraj belonged to their community. However, the Rajput community leaders, on the other hand, have strongly rejected their claim and said that Gurjars were initially 'gauchar', who then converted into Gurjars.

Prithviraj marks the directorial debut of Chandraprakash Dwivedi and the acting debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv