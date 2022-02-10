New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Makers of Prithviraj has announced a theatre release date for the movie on Thursday. Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj will release on June 10. Featuring Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, the movie is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and backed by Yash Raj Films

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Akshay Kumar shared new character posters from the movie along with their introduction. Check legendary characters from Prithviraj's life story here:

Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. For his own character, sharing the portrait, Khiladi Kumar wrote, "Parakram mein Arjun, pratiksha mein bhishma, aise mahaan samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki bhumika karna ka saubhagya jevan mein kabhi kabhi milta hai. A role of a lifetime. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Manushi Chhillar as Princess Sanyogita

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar is making her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj. Sharing Manushi's character Princess Sanyogita poster Akshay wrote, "Princess Sanyogita weaved a tale of true love & compassion. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

On Sanjay Dutt's character, Kanha, Akshay wrote, " Veerta mein Bheem, Ranbhoomi mei Narsingh aise Samrat Prithviraj ke Kaka aur saamant, Kaka Kanha ki Vijay Ho. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's trusted Saamant- Kaka Kanha."

For Sonu Sood’s character of Chand Vardai, Akshay wrote, “Daring, perceptive and wise, he was Chand Vardai. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Prithviraj is based on the tale of King Prithviraj Chauhan and its announcement was made in the year 2020 on the occasion of Akshay's 52nd birthday. the teaser for the movie was released last year in November.

