Akshay Kumar-Led ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ First Schedule Wraps Up; Tiger Shroff Shares BTS Pic

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff led 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Filled with action, comedy, and drama, it is one of the most planned upcoming action entertainers of Bollywood.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, where the female lead in the film includes Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar respectively. Recently, the entire team of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' celebrated the first scheduled wrap of the film in India and is now gearing up for the next schedule which will take place in Scotland.

The lead of the film, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram and shared the update with a BTS picture that showcased two men riding a horse and were seen going for a fight. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "It was an honour riding alongside you bade @akshaykumar and kicking the bad guys' ass. Coming to you at the speed of light in a cinema near you.' Producer Jackky Bhagnani also shared the same picture and captioned it as 'We just wrapped the first India sched of #BMCM."

He further added, "A big milestone in my life and it has been emotional. This was a dream IP of my father and now we are carrying it forward. Cant wait for you guys to watch this Spectacle in theatres. Thank you Bade Miyan @akshaykumar, Chote Miyan @tigerjackieshroff, @therealprithvi and @aliabbaszafar for making this dream of our come true."

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' brings the two biggest action heroes of Bollywood i.e. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, giving a delightful combination to the audience. Prithviraj Sukumaran will also join the team on board having his extended cameo in the film.

As the film is written and directed by action-filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by father-son duo Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani along with Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshi Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar under the Pooja Entertainment Action banner and is scheduled to have a theatrical release in December 2023.