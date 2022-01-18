New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, to hit silver screens on chotti Holi in March 2022. The action comedy film helmed by Nischay Kuttanda and Farhad Samji will release on March 18.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a new poster from his film and wrote, "Action ✔️Comedy ✔️Romance ✔️Drama ✔️L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi!#SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March 2022 🎬Directed by @farhadsamji"

Here have a look:

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline starrer Bachchan Pandey to hit theatres on Holi; shares new poster

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv