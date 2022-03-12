New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's much awaited film ‘Bachchhan Paandey' will hit the screen in a few days. Before that, the film is being heavily promoted, and the new song of the film 'Heer Raanjhana' has also been released on Friday. Akshay is seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez in the song. At the end of this romantic song, a glimpse of the tragedy in their love story is also shown.

The song 'Heer Raanjhana' is getting a very good response from the audience. Within a few hours of its release, the song has got more than 1 million views, approximately 1 lakh likes, and more than 6 thousand comments on YouTube. The song showcases the love story between Sophie, played by Jacqueline, and Bachchhan Paandey. In the video, Bachchhan Paandey falls in love with Sophie at first sight. The duo explores Rajasthan together, and they come close to each other. But at the end of the song, Bachchhan is seen stabbing Sophie with a knife.

Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Amaal Malik have lent their voices to this romantic track of the film. Amaal Malik has composed the music, and the lyrics of the song is penned by Kumaar.

The other songs of Bachchhan Paandey also gained immense popularity on the internet. The song ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ got more than 34 million views within 4 days, and the song ‘MaarKhayegaa’ has 24 million views. Another soulful track of the movie ‘Meri Jaan Meri Jaan’ has 44 million views. Akshay also started the 'Bewafa challenge' to promote his film, and posted a video with the comedian, Kapil Sharma. He also posted a video on his Instagram page and danced on the 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' with the other actors of this movie.

‘Bachchhan Paandey' will release on March 18 on the occasion of Holi. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji, and it stars Akshay and Jacqueline as well as Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhimanyu Singh in lead roles.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav