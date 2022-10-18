Akshay Kumar Is The 'Most Visible' Bollywood Star On TV With An Average Of 37 Hours Per Day! Check Out Full List

Akshay Kumar has emerged as the top Bollywood star on TV in a new ranking. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who was recently seen in the festive release ‘Raksha Bandhan’, is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, ‘Ram Setu’.

With 4-5 film releases every year, Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. And so, it does not come as a surprise that the ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ star has topped the list of ‘Most Visible Bollywood Actors on Television’.

On Tuesday, digital media company TAM released their AdEx report of Bollywood stars who are most visible on TV during the day. With an average visibility of 37 hours per day across all channels, Akshay Kumar ranked number 1 on the list.

Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt followed Akshay Kumar on the list with 18 and 14 hours respectively.

Akshay Kumar is busy with the promotions of his upcoming thriller ‘Ram Setu’. Also starring Jacqueline, Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in pivotal roles, the film has been helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

‘Ram Setu’ will clash at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’. Both films are slated for a Diwali 2022 release.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in ‘Good Newws’ director Raj Mehta’s next film, ‘Selfiee’. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles.

Apart from ‘Selfiee’, Akshay will be seen in the official Hindi remake of the superhit south film ‘Soorarai Pottru’. The original film starring Suriya won him the National Award for Best actor at the recently held awards. The film also stars Radhika Madan.

Akshay Kumar will reunite with his ‘Atrangi Re’ director Anand L Rai for his drama film ‘Gorkha’ and then shoot for Ali Abbaz Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Tiger Shroff. The movie is slated for a Christmas 2023 release.