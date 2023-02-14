South superstar Ram Charan recently showcased his moves on Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee's song, Main Khiladi. The RRR star matched steps with popular choregrapher Ganesh Acharya. The video has been shared by the choreographer on his social media space, which has the netizens gushing. It is pertinent to note that the duo is currently working on RC 15, directed by S Shankar, in Visakhapatnam.

Ganesh shared his version of Main Khilari on his Instagram handle and wrote, "I am Glad that you enjoyed!!! @alwaysramcharan #mainkhiladituanari (raising hands emoji)."

The video begins with two women dancing to a reimagined version of the 1994 song originally composed by Anu Malik. As the women wander away, Ganesh and subsequently Ram are revealed. This most recent revision, which was created by Tanishk Bagchi, keeps the vocals of the original singers Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Akshay reacted to the post and wrote, "Thank you @alwaysramcharan, nailed it as always and Master ji (100 points emoji) #MainKhiladi."

Selfiee song Main Khiladi features Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The song is a remastered version of the actor's 1994 hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anadi'. Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, the Ram Setu actor wrote, "Lights, camera, naacho (dance).Main Khiladi full song out now."

Ram Charan is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie, RC 15, which also stars Kiara Advani in the maid lead. If reports are to be believed, the RRR actor will be seen playing an IAS officer in the upcoming flick. The movie is being bankrolled by Dil Raju, while the music is being given by SS Thaman. RC 15 will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.