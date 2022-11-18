Akshay Kumar Introduces His Own Apparel Brand, FORCE IX; Deets Inside

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has finally announced his own apparel brand. On November 18, 2022, the Ram Setu actor headed to his social media space and announced the name of his passion project. The brand, which is éngineered with emotion', is titled FORCE IX and as per the short video shared by Akshay, it will be launched soon.

Heading to his Instagram handle on Friday, the Sooryavanshi star shared a short video in which he could be seen introducing his upcoming brand. "Time for the big reveal…my passion project, my brand and the name is FORCE IX. Engineered with emotion

Coming Soon! #ForceIX #EngineeredWithEmotion," he wrote in the caption. The video saw Akshay typing on a keyboard which lead to words like Athletic, Essential, Versatile, Comfortable, Affordable and Fashion For All, being displayed on the screen.

Akshay Kumar was recently in news for the prequel of his hit franchise Hera Pheri. However, the actor recently revealed that he will not be a part of Hera Pheri 3. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stated, "Hera Pheri has been a part of me. Like a lot of people, I have good memories. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai (I feel bad as well) that in so many years, part 3 hasn't been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things."

Akshay asserted, "The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can't do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out."