Akshay Kumar Has This Quirky Response To Reports Of Him Charging Rs 50-100 Per Film

At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Selfiee in Mumbai on Sunday, Akshay Kumar gave an indirect response to reporters who asked him about the fees he usually charges for every film. He reacted to reports of charging Rs 50 to 100 crore for each movie, without directly confirming or denying the news.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Selfiee features Emran Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty as the main characters. The film is a mix of action and comedy, with Akshay portraying a 'superstar' and Emraan Hashmi as his biggest admirer and a police officer.

According to News18, the actor gave a quirky response. He laughed and said, "Mera badhiya reaction rehta hai (I have a good reaction)." Akshay Kumar then asked the person who raised the query, "Tera kya reaction rehta hai? Tune bataya tha ki teri sherwani mein pareshani hui. Tujhe kaisa laga tha (What was your reaction? You said you had issues with your sherwani. How did it make you feel)?"

When the reporter said he feels good, Akshay responded, “Acha lagta hai na? Aur lagna bhi chahiye, kyunki positive baatein hai na. Bhagwan kare tere sath bhi ho. (Doesn't it feel nice? It should, because these are good things. May God always be with you)."

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in November 2022, Akshay had discussed the exorbitant cost of movie tickets in India. He declared his intention to reduce the prices by approximately 30-40 per cent, and implored producers and theatres to join in the effort.

"Theatres need to understand that it’s recession time also. The audience has a limited amount of money to spend on entertainment. You cannot be spending so much on it. Everything has to change. And it’s not just the theatres. We have to work on the cost of me, the cost of making the film. Everything needs to be addressed," he added.

The three-minute-long trailer of Selfiee begins with Akshay playing the character of Vijay, a famous celebrity, demonstrating some daring feats. Following that, Emraan appears as a police officer who is a big fan of Akshay and wants to take a selfie with him. Attempting to help his idol, he sets about getting a driver's licence for him, but an unforeseen misunderstanding spoil his plan.

Watch the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Nushrratt Bharuccha is shown in the trailer to be Emraan Hashmi's spouse, while Diana Penty appears to be Akshay Kumar's partner. The two main actors were also seen performing to the redo of Main Khiladi Tu Anari at the end of the teaser. This track is from the 1994 movie with the same name, which featured Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Shilpa Shetty.

Under the direction of Raj Mehta, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will appear in a small role in the movie. The project is being financed by Cape of Good Films, Dharma Productions, and Magic Frames. Selfiee is slated for release in theatres on February 24.