Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Pose With Aishwarya Rai To 'Match Kaale Naina With Kaale Clothes'

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set for their upcoming comedy-drama Selfiee. Taking to Twitter, Akshay tweeted a funny snap of himself and Emraan from an event with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's poster in the backdrop before the trailer was released.

As he joked about matching their attire to Aishwarya Rai's well-known dance routine, Kajra Re, "kaale kaale naina," Akshay added a clever remark to the picture.

Grinning from ear to ear in the picture, both Akshay and Emraan were twinning in black shirts. While Emraan gave the camera a thumbs-up with Aishwarya's poster in the backdrop, Akshay clicked the selfie. He sported a chain and black sunglasses in the picture.

Sharing the photo, Akshay tagged Aishwarya Rai. He wrote in the caption, "When I and @therealemraan tried to match kaale kaale naina with kaale kaale clothes (emoji) #Selfiee @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb." While Aishwarya is yet to react to the funny post, fans have taken to the comment section to share their responses.

One of user commented, "POV:- When your dream combo comes true." "Captions kamaal hai ab ye post Kapil Sharma apne show mein dikhayega (Caption is amazing, now Kapil Sharma will feature it in his show)," a second wrote. However, many also praised Akshay in the comments.

Emraan too took to social media to share the same picture and captioned it as, "Chalo unke saath nahi to unke photo ke saath selfie hi sahi kyun," and tagged Akshay in the post.

Selfiee has been directed by Raj Mehta who is known for his work in Good Newz. It also stars Diana Penty and Nushratt Bharuccha in addition to Akshay and Emraan. It has been by backed Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Akshay's Cape of Good Films, along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. The movie will release on February 24.

According to reports, Selfiee is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy Driving Licence in which Suraj Venjaramoodu played the part of a vehicle inspector, and Prithviraj Sukumaran essayed the role of a celebrity. Lal Jr. was the director.

In the movie Driving License, a celebrity with a reputation for driving prowess loses his licence. After he clashes with a motor inspector who also happens to be one of his fans, things start to go in a different direction.

Akshay's last release was Ram Setu. Besides Selfiee, he also has OMG 2, an untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in the pipeline.