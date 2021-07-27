The poem which was shared by Ajay Devgn through a video on Kargil Vijay Diwas was actually written by Manoj Muntashir. Scroll down to read more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar is one actor who never leaves a stone unturned to help and talk about the struggles of the Indian army soldiers. Be it playing an army officer in films or through social media, Akshay hardly fails to show his love for them.

And recently, on Kargil Diwas, the actor got emotional after coming across Ajay Devgn's video where he is seen reciting a poem on a soldier titled 'Sipahi'. Ajay was basically narrating the poem which was actually written by Manoj Muntashir.

But Akshay by mistake praised Ajay, thinking that he wrote the poem. Akshay Tweeted saying, "I'm not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar."

I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar? pic.twitter.com/KofhbNizV7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2021

However, later Akshay realised his mistake and issued a clarification through another tweet. He said, "Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn."

Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2021

To this, writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir replied, saying, "Whatever little talent I have will always remain grateful to you @akshaykumar sir, for letting me write for you time and again. I am glad #Sipahi is narrated so well by @ajaydevgn sir and is touching millions of hearts already. More power to our soldiers."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn too tweeted thanking Akshay Kumar for his 'nicest words'. He wrote, "Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague. I also need to thank @manojmuntashir for the poetry —Sipahi."

Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague.

I also need to thank @manojmuntashir for the poetry —Sipahi🙏 https://t.co/jrayiA7J66 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 27, 2021

For the unversed, many Bollywood stars and celebs tweeted and paid tribute to the martyrs of the war on the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas which was on July 26.

