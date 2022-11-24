Akshay Kumar Condemns Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet, Says Shouldn't Be 'Ungrateful Towards Armed Forces'

After Richa Chadha received major backlash all day for her now-deleted tweet on the Galwan valley clash, actor Akshay Kumar too has expressed his views on this matter.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he said, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

This came after Bollywood actress Richa Chadha on Thursday morning tweeted, "Galwan says hi," in response to Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He said, "We are fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan. We are waiting the orders from the govt. We will complete the operation quickly. Before that if Pakistan is violating ceasefire, the answer will be different, even they cannot imagine - Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command IA."

However, after getting trolled mercilessly by netizens for her insensitive comment on the Galwan 2020 clash, in which several Indian soldiers lost their lives, the Fuckrey actress issued an apology statement on Twitter.

She said, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indi-China war, in the 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood.

"A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."

However, it seems likes people are in no mood to forgive her as of yet. Earlier today, Advocate Vineet Jindal from Delhi, filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora against her for "mocking the Army and its sacrifice."

In his complaint, he said, "Richa Chadha used the incident, where Indian soldiers fought with the Chinese army without any weapons, and managed to push them back, to mock them. She is mocking the sacrifice of our soldiers at Galwan valley which is shameful and disgraceful.

"The statement by Richa Chadha is provocative in nature and intends to conduct public mischief and shows her disrespect for the Army. She has committed offences under section 126, 505 of the IPC, which are cognisable and serious in nature. I request you to lodge an FIR against her and take strict legal action and arrest her."