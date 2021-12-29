New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wished his wife, Twinkle Khanna on her 48 birthday with a mushy social media post. Taking to Instagram, Akshay uploaded a picture with his wife, where both can be seen having a chill vacation session in the Maldives. Actor-turned-author, Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna.

Sharing the post, Akshay wrote, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride...Happy birthday Tina." In the picture, Akshay and Twinkle are seen resting on a hammock with cushions around them above the blue waters. While Twinkle opted for a blue shirt, denim shorts, and sunglasses, Akshay was seen wearing a blue tie-dye outfit and dark sunglasses.

Twinkle Khanna made her Bollywood in 1995 in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Barsaat. Back in 2015, the actress released her first non-fiction book, MrsFunnybones which was widely loved by people, and was declared as the bestseller, making Twinkle India's highest-selling woman writer in that year.

Meanwhile, Twinkle shared her birthday with her father, late actor Rajesh Khanna. Wishing Rajesh Khanna on his birthday, daughter Twinkle took to her social media and shared their old monochrome picture in which a young Twinkle kissed her father on the cheek.

Twinkle captioned the post as, "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever."

Currently, both Twinkle and Akshay are spending quality family time with daughter Nitara in the Maldives. The couple flew to the destination earlier this week ahead of the new year.

On Akshay Kumar's work front, the actor appeared in Anand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali khan, and Dhanush. Apart from that, Akshay has several films in his pipeline including Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Akshay will also be seen in Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon, Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, and OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

