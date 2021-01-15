In the video, Akshay Kumar was seen playing the game in his true Khiladi way, watch the video

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Akshay Kumar marked the celebration of Army Day in his own incredible style and you just can't dare to miss it. The Khiladi 786 actor was in the field to play a game of volleyball with the Army Jawans. Akki was seen playing the game in his true Khiladi way. Taking to Instagram, he shared the video and captioned it as, "Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball.”

In the video, Akki was seen dressed in black attire with the show. He even said that he had the pleasure of flagging off a marathon for the Army at the location. He was seen playing the game of volleyball with the cadets in the foggy morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay is one of those stars who has never shied away to come forward to help the armed forced whenever they needed it. Apart from this, he is usually seen being involved in several other social service activities too. Recently, the actor was in Jaisalmer as he was shooting for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. In the film, he will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon. The film also features Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi in the leading roles.

The Housefull actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Bell Bottom, the film is slated to hit the screens earlier this year. He has several films in the pipeline including Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan.

A few days back, the pictures from the shoot of Atrangi Re went viral in which Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan were seen and Akki was seen in the attire of Shah Jahan and was looking amazing in it. Sara also shared a few pictures that went viral on social media.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma