Akshay Kumar Blames Kapil Sharma For His Films' Failures; Here's Why

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the suspense-thriller film 'Cuttputlli' and the actor went to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film. As The Kapil Sharma Show will return with the new season, Akshay Kumar will be the first guest on the show. The promo of The Kapil Sharma Show was released recently and Akshay Kumar was seen with his co-star Rakul Preet in the promo.

Kapil Sharma asks Akshay about how he manages to turn a year younger on every birthday. To this Akshay hilariously replies, "ye aadmi itni nazar lagata hai sab cheezo pe… meri filmo pe, paiso pe nazar daal di…ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi (this man jinxes everything I do, my films, my money…now none of my films are working).”

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet, the movie also stars Sargun Mehta. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Sharing the trailer, Disney+Hotstar wrote, "3 Murders, 1 City, a Cop and a Serial-Killer out on the loose! #CuttputlliOnHotstar drops on 2nd September."

The movie revolves around a cop who tries to solve the case of serial killings in Kasauli and tries to catch the murderer.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in Ram Setu, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. He will star in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will be seen in Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic and his first look was recently leaked on social media.

Moreover, Akshay will return for OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. He was last seen in Raksha Bandhan, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. He is working on a Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake.

On Kapil Sharma's work front, he will be seen in Nandita Das' film 'Zwigato'. The movie will premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section. Sharing the news, Kapil wrote, "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film ZWIGATO, written and directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022 in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section."

The Kapil Sharma Show will go on air on the Sony Television channel from September 10, 2022, at 9:30 PM.