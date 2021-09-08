Akshay Kumar will be ringing in his 54th birthday on September 9, 2021. Therefore, here we are with an emotional throwback interview of his late mother which will make you teary-eyed. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All is not well with Akshay Kumar as his mother Aruna Bhatia recently passed away. Sharing the news about his mother's demise, the actor took to his official social media handle and uploaded a post where he wrote:

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti"

Akshay shared a close bond with his mother. Therefore, on his 54th birthday here we are a throwback interview of the actor's mother where she spoke at length about how proud she is of her son.

In an earlier interview with NDTV, Akshay's mother Aruna Bhatia had said, "Itna pyaar karna wala bachcha ho nahin sakta, itna dhyan karne wala baccha, ho nahin sakta." She further added, "He has always done whatever he wanted. And by the grace of god, it worked out. No one in our family is from the film line, so just looking at him on screen, gives me so much joy. He is not just my son. He is so much more than that. After my husband died, he handled everything so well that my pain was reduced. There's no other son like him."

Talking about Akshay Kumar's childhood, she had told that the actor was very naughty. "Itne shaitaan the, poocho mat. Tod-phod, shaitani, ek hi kaam tha. Padne mein dhyan bohot kam that," she said.

It's certainly a difficult time for Akshay and family.

Meanwhile on the work front, the actor was last seen in Bell Bottom and has many films lined up ahead of him including Ram Setu, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal