Durgamati is being helmed by G Ashok, it is a remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018), here's all you need to know about Bhumi Pednekar starrer film.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer horror drama film has come up with an update. The film was earlier titled as Durgavati and now it has been changed to Durgamati. The reason behind the change in the film's name has not been revealed yet. The Laxxmi actor released the poster with a new title on Monday.

In the poster, Bhumi Pednekar is intensely looking at the camera. The tagline of the film is 'The Myth'. The film is slated to release on December 11, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Akshay shared the poster on the photo-sharing platform with the caption that reads, "Are you ready?. Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11, @PrimeVideoIN @bhumipednekar @ashokdirector #BhushanKumar @ivikramix @tseries.official @abundantiaent @arshad_warsi @senguptajisshu @MahieGillOnline @karankapadiaofficial @shikhaarif.sharma @babita.ashiwal."

In the film, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill and Karan Kapadia are going to play pivotal roles. The film is being helmed by G Ashok, it is a remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018).

In the Telugu film Bhaagamathie, Anushka Shetty played the lead role of an IAS officer.

Bhumi and Akshay were last seen together in the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In the horror-drama film, Bhumi is going to play the role of an IAS officer who gets involved in the major conspiracy that led to her imprisonment in a haunted house while she was being interrogated in a corruption case.

Earlier, Bhumi released a poster from the film and wrote, "What's behind that door? You will know soon, Durgavati releasing worldwide, 11th December 2020 on Prime."

The film has been shot at the location of Madhya Pradesh. The film is being produced by Cape of Good Films, T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Abundantia Entertainment's Vikram Malhotra.

