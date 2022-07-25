Akshay Kumar Becomes India's Highest Taxpayer Again, Receives Honorary Certificate

Akshay Kumar became the highest taxpayer in the country again, as per reports. The actor was also honoured by the Income Tax department as the 'highest taxpayer' in the country. Moreover, a picture of an honorary certificate for Akshay Kumar from the Income Tax Department has surfaced on social media. For the unversed, Akshay became the highest taxpayer in 2017 as well.

Several fan accounts shared the picture of the honorary certificate received by Akshay Kumar. Take a look.

@akshaykumar sir received samman patra #TaxPayersReward from @IncomeTaxIndia department for his consistency in paying highest taxes from his earnings for last 5 years!! 🙌🏼🫡 pic.twitter.com/ErmwL3z1XE — Saurabh Joshi™ (@ImSaurabhJoshi) July 24, 2022

According to Pinkvilla, Akshay has been holding the title of the highest taxpayer for the last 5 years. The actor was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, which also starred Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. The movie mostly received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics.

On the work front, Akshay has a bunch of films lined up. Recently, his look from Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic was leaked. The actor will star in the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 miners. He will sport a turban and a beard for his look. The speculated title of the film is 'Capsule Gill'.

Moreover, he will also star in Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan, along with Tiger Shroff. Akshay will be seen in Raksha Bandhan, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. The movie will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Both the films will release on August 11, 2022.

The actor recently shared the first look from his film Ram Setu, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. Akshay recently announced Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, with Pankaj Tripathi. He has also started working on the Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, for which Suriya won a national award.