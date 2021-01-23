Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji, and the film stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and others, check out the release date.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Akshay Kumar has now finally announced the release date of his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey. The Housefull actor made the announcement on social media days ahead of Republic Day along with a fierce still from the film. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 26, next year.

The actor shared a fierce still from the film, in which he is carrying a blue lens in one eye and is sporting a rudraksha and two golden chains. He is also donning a brown turban and gold earrings in the photo. He captioned the photo that reads, "His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @nadiadwalagrandson."

Currently, the team of Bachchan Pandey including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez is in Jaisalmer, where the film started shooting for film this month.

Earlier, Akshay shared the first look from the film, and not to forget to mention, that was just too deadly, He shared it with the caption, "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look."

The film is directed by Farhad Samji, and the film stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and others. The shooting of the film will take place in different locations including places like Gadisar Lake in Rajasthan.

In the film, Akshay is going to play the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon plays the role of a journalist, who dreams of becoming a film director. The film also stars Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Arshad will be seen playing a friend of Bachchan Pandey.

