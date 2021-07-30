New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar is on a roll as the actor is coming up with back-to-back films which are on the verge of either their release or filming. And now his spy thriller 'Bell Bottom' has got a release date. Yes, the Akshay-Kumar starrer will now have a theatrical release on August 19.

The film's release was pushed from April 2021 to July 27 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Sharing the news of Bell Bottom's release date Akshay took to his official social media handle and posted a motion poster of the same. The poster features the entire cast of the film. Uploading his post, Ashay wrote, "Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021 Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19 @vashubhagnani @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain,"

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's Tweet here:

'Bell Bottom' is an espionage thriller set in the 1980s. The film was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid lockdown. Ranjit M. Tewari's directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi.

Akshay currently has half a dozen films lined up. Of these, "Bell Bottom", "Sooryavanshi", "Atrangi Re" and "Prithiviraj" were scheduled for a 2021 release. Rumours suggesting Akshay is keen to release "Sooryavanshi" on Gandhi Jayanti have neither been confirmed nor denied. Two other films of the superstar, "Bachchan Pandey" and "Ram Setu", are slated for next year, and Akshay has reportedly completed almost all shooting, except "Ram Setu".

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal