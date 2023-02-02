Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Groove To ‘Main Khiladi’ Song From Selfiee, Fans Want 'OG Collab With Saif Ali Khan' | Watch

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff recently came together to recreate the song ‘Main Khiladi’ from the former’s upcoming film Selfiee. Taking to his social media account, Akshay Kumar posted the video of the duo’s dancing.

In the video posted on Instagram, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff can be seen twinning in black outfits. While the Heropanti star donned an all-black attire, Akshay Kumar paired his black shirt with a pair of blue jeans.

The caption of Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post read, “So @tigerjackieshroff played #MainKhiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a #MainKhiladi reel with your bestie? I’ll repost. #Selfiee.” Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

As soon as Akshay Kumar posted the video, social media users flooded the comments section with their reactions. One user wrote, “Huge Respect for Akshay Kumar🙌 and Tiger Shroff,needless to say, effortless dancing.” Another comment read, “Ek movie ka promotion dusre movie next bmcm remix song Akshay x tiger.”

The song is the remake of Akshay Kumar's 1994 song Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which also featured Saif Ali Khan. The song has been featured in Akshay Kumar’s next film, Selfie with Emraan Hashmi. The movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in pivotal roles.

Selfie is the official Hindi language remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Driving License. The film will be released on February 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Last month, the ‘Baaghi’ star posted a series of pictures from the mahurat shot on his social media. The caption of his Instagram post read, “Bade, I may have been born the same year you were launched, but I am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me. And, the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Manushi Chhilar, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles and will be released in December 2023.