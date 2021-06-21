Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handle to announce that the shooting of 'Raksha Bandhan' has begun. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Khanna, Sahejmeen Kaur and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Although Akshay Kumar is known for tons of different things like his fitness, portraying a variety of different characters and working on multiple films in a year. Yes, the actor is quite famous for his disciplined professional schedule where he wakes up at 4 and starts working early in the morning and manages to finish a film in just around a month.

As per his 2021 schedule, seems like everything is going as planned as the actor has begun shooting for yet another film. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about his next venture with Aanand L Rai called 'Raksha Bandhan'. The film was announced a few days ago and now its shooting has also begun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Updating about the same, Akshay took to his official social media handle and shared the news. On his Instagram account, he dropped a picture of himself dressed in a yellow kurta and flaunting a tika. The pic also features director Anand L Rai who is seen discussing something with the actor. Akshay captioned the pic saying, “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship.Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes.”

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's Instagram picture from 'Raksha Bandhan' sets here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Well, we must say Khiladi Kumar is nailing this new look in moustache as well. 'Raksha Bandhan' also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Khanna, Sahejmeen Kaur and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles.

Apart from this film, Akshay has a lot of other projects in his kitty including Bell Bottom, Atrangri Re, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Ram Setu.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal