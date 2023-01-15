Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi Lock Horns In ‘Selfiee’ Poster; Release Date Out

Akshay Kumar is on fire as the superstar is always busy with his line of upcoming releases delivering back-to-back entertainment to his fans. With the start of a new year, Akshay Kumar is back on track and ready with his first theatrical release of 2023 titled, 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi. All set to slate the cinema on February 24, the first official poster of the film was released by the lead actors.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film also features Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles. 'Selfiee' is the official remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Announcing the release date of the film, the official statement was made by the makers of the film i.e. Dharma Productions, where they wrote, "Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames, and Cape of Good Films' previously announced 'Selfiee', starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi along with Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha will now release on February 24, 2023."

Next, sharing the first motion poster of the film, Akshay Kumar announced the arrival of his release and wrote, "Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his Idol. Watch Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th."

Another lead of the film, Emraan Hashmi also shared the same poster and wrote, "Ek Superstar, Ek Superfan. Yeh jodi hai ya rivalry? Jaaniye Selifiee mein, releasing in cinemas on 24th Feb."

While, the producer of the film Karan Johar also shared the motion poster and wrote, "Superstar aur Superfan ki aisi kahaani, aap ne suni naa hogi kahin! Dekhiye Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24."

The original film 'Driving License' was helmed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy, where the plot revolves around a superstar, popular for his driving skills and stunts, who loses his license. Soon the issue spins out of control and arrives at the door of a motor inspector, who also happened to be a big fan of the actor.

In the shared motion poster, Akshay Kumar can be seen in a casual look, whereas Emraan Hashmi can be seen in a cop avatar, where in the poster the two leads can be seen locking horns with each other, whereas police barricades and a rush zone is created in the background.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi started the shooting of 'Selfiee' in March 2022. Akshay Kumar was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's 'Ram Setu', whereas Emraan Hashmi was last seen on screen in Jay K's horror film 'Dybbuk' which was released on Amazon Prime.