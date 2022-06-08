New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday would work in a movie together soon enough! As per the latest reports, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday have been roped in for a film by Karan Johar's production. Reportedly, Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar will be will be seen essaying the late lawyer-activist, and Ananya will be playing a feisty junior lawyer in the movie.

The reports further suggest that the young actress is yet to sign the contracts, but she has been finalised for the role. If this works out, it will be the first time Akshay and Ananya will be seen teaming up for a movie.

The film is touted to be a courtroom drama and it has been titled "The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair". The same film will be helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi and will be backed by Dharma Productions of Karan Johar.

The film will be based on Raghu and Pushpa Palat’s book, The Case That Shook the Empire and it will revolve around the lawyer’s battle against the British Raj to uncover Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer’s role in the massacre.

Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. pic.twitter.com/klJgD1FNZp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Karan Johar shared an official announcement on the same and wrote, "Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. More details to follow soon, stay tuned!"

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s work front, then the actor was last seen in Bachchan Paandey opposite Kriti Sanon and his latest Samrat Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chillar is still in theatres. The actor has some films in his kitty including Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and others.

On Ananya Panday’s work front, the young actress was last seen in Gehraiyaan in the role of Tia and she will be next seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Posted By: Ashita Singh