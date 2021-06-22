Janhvi Kapoor, took on Instagram on Monday 21st June when she shared a goofy dance video with her friends, where she can been seen twerking and dancing on Sean Paul’s Temperature.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Janhvi Kapoor, popularly known for her Hindi debut in the film Dhadak took on Instagram on Monday 21st June when she shared a goofy dance video with her friends. Janhvi who is always an active social media user shared a video with her’ Aksa Gang’ where she can be seen twerking and dancing on Sean Paul’s Temperature.

Janhvi is wearing a stunning short backless black dress and is doing Namaste while holding shoes in her hand. The diva never fails to amaze her fans with such kind of funny yet interesting videos. She shared the video with the caption written ‘Aksa Gang is back’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the post, her half-brother Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section and commented “Ummm this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss”. Along with that Fashion designer, Masaba Gupta also commented on the actress’s post “I’m dying @vaishnavpraveen @amaker7”

This is not for the first time when she uploaded a quirky video like this, previously she had uploaded a video with her bunch of friends grooving on Cardi B’s Up on a vacation in the Maldives. Janhvi’s fans have always loved her off-the-beat and hilarious videos.

Actress’s fans have spammed her comment section with their reactions to the video. Janhvi Kapoor is majorly known for her role in the movie ‘Dhadak and Gunjan Taneja’. She was last seen alongside Raj Kumar Rao in the movie ‘Roohi’ which was released over Netflix.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen