Akhil Akkineni's Rebel Avatar In Agent’s Promo Promises High-Octane Action | Watch

South superstar Akhil Akkineni is all set for his upcoming release 'Agent' featuring a rebel spy never seen before, taking the expectations of his fans to another level. The film was postponed many times, however, finally, the release date of 'Agent' has been announced alongside a promo video. The film will hit theaters on April 28.

Taking it to Akhil Akkineni's Instagram, the actor announced the official release date of the film with a 52 seconds video showing Akhil Akkineni's beast mode. The actor can be seen unleashing his beast mode with blood-shedding down his face, promising never seen action which will give you goosebumps.

Akhil Akkineni posted the promo video and captioned it, "Brace yourselves...The WILD ONE is coming to theatres on April 28th!#Agent #AgentonApril28th." It is also noted that Akhil Akkineni has undergone a tremendous transformation in his role in 'Agent' where he will be essaying the character of a spy.

Akhil can be seen dropping a massive amount of weight to maintain his chiseled body, and also followed a rigorous fitness regime.

'Agent' was supposed to release on December 24, 2021, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic the film was later announced to be released on August 12. However, due to unknown delays, the film was then shifted for release on Sankranthi 2023. But, due to two big releases including 'Veera Simha Reddy' and 'Waltair Veerayya', the film got postponed again and is now finally releasing on April 28.

'Agent' is helmed by Surender Reddy, where Malayalam superstar Mammootty will also be seen sharing the screen space in the film, along with debutante Sakshi Vaidya. The story is given by Vakkantham Vamsi, whereas the film is bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, under AK Entertainment.