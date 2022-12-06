Akshay Kumar Reveals First Look From His Debut Marathi Film Based On Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Life

After having four releases in a year, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is unstoppable and is all set for his next project. On Tuesday, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor headed to his social media space and announced his next project, 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat', which will mark his debut Marathi film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay announced his forthcoming Mahesh Manjrekar directorial with a fresh poster. He wrote in Hindi, "Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat’ in which I am lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji. I will do my best by taking inspiration from her life and the blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep your blessings on us."

He also shared a picture featuring a photo frame of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his reflection in the mirror. The actor has also shared the first look from his upcoming film in which he could be seen walking in between a big castle. In the video, Akshay wore a traditional attire accessorized with heavy jewellery, while he could also be seen sporting a beard.

Earlier, at a press conference in Mumbai, the Ram Setu actor also thanked Raj Thackeray for advising him to take up the role.

"I am playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I got the role because of Raj Thackeray, he told me, ‘Akshay you should do this role’. And I was taken aback. It is a huge deal for me to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is a huge task and I would like to say I will give my best," said Akshay.

The upcoming Marathi film will be based on the life of Chatrapati Shivaji and will also star Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde.