Akansha Ranjan Drops Unseen Pic From Athiya Shetty's Wedding But Internet Is Looking At Her Caption

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married on January 23 in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty's bungalow in Khandala. Only their families and close friends including Athiya's friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, and Krishna Shroff were present at the wedding.

Soon after their wedding, the couple shared pictures from their haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies on social media.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also has shared an unseen picture from Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding ceremony on her Instagram story. The picture shows Akansha getting emotional as Athiya greets her and reaches out for a hug.

See the pic below:

Athiya is seen smiling in the picture, dressed in a beautiful pink chikankari lehenga that she wore on her wedding day.

In the picture, Akansha too looked georgeous in a blush pink saree paired with a pastel-coloured floral blouse. While the picture is adorable, it’s Akansha’s hilarious caption that garnered everyone’s attention.

Sharing the candid picture of the emotional moment, Akansha wrote, "Pleading and crying to @athiyashetty for wedding photos."

Yesterday, KL Rahul shared a video on social media featuring himself and his wife Athiya from their post-wedding celebration. The video showed the couple making silly faces while taking pictures together.

Athiya was seen wearing a beautiful red traditional attire with intricate needlework while KL Rahul looked dapper in a sparkling black kurta. Athiya completed her look with an emerald and diamond necklace, and sported a mangalsutra in the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

On January 23rd, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty announced their wedding by sharing pictures from the ceremony. In a joint statement, they expressed their love for each other and their happiness to be married in the presence of their loved ones.

“In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” their statement read.