New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor are making the Sunday of the netizens as this time the duo are not just sharing photos and video on social media but are slamming each other with perfect replies. However, from the slamming session between the two, it seems like it is a gimmick for their upcoming Netflix film, AK vs AK, the film is being directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

The AK vs AK slamming session started with Anil Kapoor congratulating his Dil Dhadakne Do co-actor Shefali Shah and the team for the best drama series win at the 48th International Emmy Awards. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood."

Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination? 😜 https://t.co/P2ZuiPOUWP — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

After this, Anurag Kashyap couldn't stop himself and he replied to his tweet and wrote, "Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination?” What caught our attention was Anil Kapoor's savage reply as he shared the picture in which he was seen holding the Oscar award and he wrote, "The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega.”

The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega https://t.co/sZzCDhVvAA pic.twitter.com/YhZHKrEFfO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

After this, Anurag Kashyap came up with a strong reply game and said, "Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also?,” for the unversed, Anurag was referring to the fact that Anil Kapoor's role in the film Slumdog Millionaire was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan, who turned it down.

Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife https://t.co/bEu9TJFjNt — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Anil replied to Anurag and said, "Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife."

After this, Anurag's reply left everyone wheezing as he wrote, "Sir, you don’t talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain. #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife.”

The only reason why I’m crying is because I agreed to do this film with you. But don’t worry, I’m going to have the last laugh. #gameon https://t.co/aikOJvjkRE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Anil Kapoor also gave a career tip to Anurag and said, "Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. TheRealAK."

Talking about the upcoming film, AK vs AK, in the film Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor are seen in a fight with each other. Anurag is playing the role of a disgraced filmmaker who kidnaps the daughter of an actor, Anil Kapoor.

