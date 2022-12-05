Ajith Kumar-Starrer ‘Thunivu’ First Song Titled ‘Chilla Chilla’ To Be Out On THIS Date

Thunivu: Ajith Kumar will be seen flaunting his grey hair in the film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Thunivu’ has already been creating a lot of buzz on social media. The film directed by H Vinoth is gearing up for its big release next month at the festival of Pongal. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the first song from the film titled ‘Chilla Chilla’ this week itself.

Sung by Anirudh, the music of ‘Chilla Chilla’ has been given by Ghibran. According to reports, the song will see Ajith in a never-seen-before avatar.

"Ajith will be seen in a massy avatar in the first song, a fast-paced dance number. It will also feature the lyric writer Vaisagh along with Ajith," read a report in Pinkvilla.

The actor will be teaming up with his ‘Valimai’ director once again for ‘Thunivu’. The film, which also stars Manju Warrier, revolves around a mastermind and his plans to commit bank heists across Chennai.

Talking about the film, director H Vinoth told ETimes how the film was conceived before ‘Valimai’. “It all began when I narrated a scene to Ajith sir, telling him that I had written it for a small-budget film I was planning to make. He felt the scene was terrific and asked him if he could be a part of the film,” the director said in his interview.

Also starring Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay and Cibi Chandran, ‘Thunivu’ will be clashing at the box-office with Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Varisu’. Both films are eying a release on Pongal 2023.

Interestingly, ‘Thunivu’ marks the third collaboration of director H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor after ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ in 2019 and ‘Valimai’ this year.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s next, tentatively titled ‘AK 62’. In an official statement, Lyca Productions announced the news.

“We proudly announce our next film with Mr Ajith Kumar “AK 62″ to be directed by Mr Vignesh Shivan, music composed by Mr Anirradh, produced by Mr Subaskaran. This project will be headed by Mr G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran,” read the official statement. The film will mark the first collaboration of Ajith Kumar with Vignesh Shivan.