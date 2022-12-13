Ajith Kumar's Thunivu Trailer To Be Released On THIS Date: Reports

One of the most highly anticipated films of 2023, Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu’ is expected to be released in theaters next month in January. With fans eagerly awaiting updates regarding the film, reports have it that the trailer will be released in December itself.

The film, which marks Ajith Kumar’s third collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, will be released in theaters on Pongal 2023. Also starring Manju Warrier in the lead, ‘Thunivu’ revolves around a mastermind and his plans to commit bank heists across Chennai.

According to a report in India Today, the makers of ‘Thunivu’ are planning to release the trailer of the film this month itself. The trailer is expected to be released on December 31, new year’s eve.

Recently, actor Chirag Jani, who will share the screen space with Ajith Kumar in ‘Thunivu’ took to his social media account to share a heartfelt note about his experience of working with the superstar.

“Words cannot describe how thankful I am to you for your generosity and kindness. kindness is a rare and special gift in the world these days. Thank you for taking the time to think about me and show me such kindness. It was an absolute pleasure & blessing to work with you Ajith sir and looking forward to working with you many more times,” the actor wrote while sharing pictures with Ajith Kumar.

Notably, Thalapthy Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ will be clashing at the box-office with Ajith Kumar’s ‘Varisu’. Talking about the clash, director H Vinoth told India Today, “The way I see it is that both these stars have worked hard to build their careers over decades and build such massive popularity and fan following. When both Ajith and Vijay’s films release together, it’s very important that both do good business.”

“The teams of both projects have worked hard to make sure they give great films for the audience. My prayer is that both the films should be loved by the audience and does good business,” the filmmaker added.