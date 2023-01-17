Ajith Kumar's Tentatively Titled 'AK 62' To Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Details Inside

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Thunivu. Now, he is all set for his 62nd movie, tentatively titled AK 62. With this, the Thunivu star will be teaming up with renowned filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. According to Pinkvilla, sources close to Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan's project suggested that it will be a two-heroine project and will star B-town star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in it.

Earlier, a report suggested that popular actress Trisha Krishnan will reunite with Ajith Kumar for AK 62. If the report is to be believed, Trisha and Ajith will star alongside Aishwarya Rai after the massive success of Ponniyin Selvan franchise. The report further stated that the much-anticipated project will have equally important roles in the film.

According to Pinkvilla, the latest update stated that senior Arvind Swamy has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in AK 62, thereby marking the first onscreen collaboration of Swamy with Ajith Kumar. Apart from the duo, the movie will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she is making a comeback to her roots with the much-anticipated project.

Actor Arjun Das, who is best known for his roles in Kaithi and Master, will also be seen playing a key role.

The much-awaited project is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, a renowned Tamil production company. After Vignesh Shivan's debut film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Lyca Productions will be working with Ajith Kumar for the first time on AK 62. The Ponniyin Selvan franchise and the upcoming, high-profile feature Indian 2 are just two of the outstanding movies the label has recently produced.