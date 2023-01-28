Ajith Kumar’s Team Denies Collaboration Rumors With Filmmaker Atlee and Music Maestro AR Rahman

South megastar Ajith Kumar smashed the box office with his performance in 'Thunivu' which was a blockbuster and action entertainer. Trying new combinations in his career, the senior actor is now teaming up with some young talents.

Recently, the 'Thunivu' star joined hands with director Vignesh Shivan, whereas rumors of him teaming up with filmmaker Atlee, were also making rounds in the media. The rumor mills suggested that the duo will be seen in 'AK63' however, the team of Ajith Kumar has directly denied the reports.

A spokesperson from Ajith Kumar's team has denied the confirmation of the filmmaker's collaboration with actor Ajith Kumar as the superstar is currently vacationing and soon will start his upcoming film teaming up with Vignesh Shivan.

Taking you to a Twitter Account stating the confirmation from the team of Ajith Kumar stated, "#AK63 checked with #Ajith sir official spokesperson on this #Atlee #arrahman story. Said not true #Ajithkumar." Although the reports are still not clarified from a legit source, the actor will soon be returning to the shoot for his next release.

Earlier according to a report in grapevine, Ajith Kumar was planning to team up with Atlee Kumar for his 63rd Tamil film. The film was rumored to be bankrolled by Lyca Productions, whereas the music of the film was to be given by AR Rahman.

Talking about Ajith Kumar's work front, the actor created roars for his stylish appearance on screen with acting sticks on fleek. The actor was seen in H Vinoth's action thriller where he opted for a gray-shaded role after a long period of gap and won the heart of the audience with his effortless performance on the run.

Ajith Kumar is currently vacationing in Europe and will soon start the shoot of his upcoming release with Vignesh Shivan, where the film is backed up by Lyca Productions, whereas the music of the song will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.