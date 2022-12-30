Ajith Kumar 'Thunivu's Trailer To Release On THIS Date; Makers Release New Poster; Details Inside

South superstar Ajith Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Thunivu. The makers have finally locked the trailer release date of the movie, which will hit the theatres on January 11, 2023. Along with sharing the details about trailer release date, the makers also shared a fresh poster of Thunivu featuring Ajith in an intense avatar.

The announcement was made by ace filmmaker Boney Kapoor's production banner Bay View Project LLP. The poster saw Ajith sporting a white beard, sunglasses and a white shirt. It featured the actor firing a gun, while a lot of smoke in the background. "Guns, guts and glory – all set to fire up in style tomorrow! Set your alarms for 7PM tomorrow, the #ThunivuTrailer is coming," read the caption.

According to the caption, the trailer of Ajith Kumar's much-awaited film will be released on December 31 at 7 PM in the evening.

Earlier, in a conversation with Indian Express, the film's director H Vinoth opened up about Thunivu. He said, "It’s is not anything that you have been hearing on social media. People are assigning genres and tags like ‘the biggest action film’, ‘the biggest action thriller’ etc. It’s nothing like that. We would have seen money heist thrillers in Hollywood and even Ajith sir’s Mankatha is an example."

"But Thunivu is different from all of that. It is a multi-genre commercial film with songs and fights. It is about money. To put it shortly, it’s a game of the wicked," he concluded.

Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, while Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, and Ciby Bhuvana Chandran will be seen taking on supporting roles. Helmed by H Vinoth, the movie is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.