Ajith Kumar And Vignesh Shivan’s Action Film's Shoot Delayed Despite Thunivu's Success Due To THIS Reason

South superstar Ajith Kumar is still dancing high with the commercial success of his latest film 'Thunivu' which outshined at the box office creating roars of success. For his upcoming venture, the actor joined hands with renowned director and popular actress Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan, for his 62nd film.

The much-awaited project of Ajith and Vignesh was supposed to begin in January, however, got an unexpected push and now will start in February. The big-budget action film was expected to start rolling in the second week of January, however, will now start the shoot only by the third week of February.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the real reason behind the delay of the shoot is not been revealed, however many suggest that the pre-production works of 'AK 62' are still in progress, whereas the leading man of the film is also not available in Chennai as he is enjoying his vacation in Europe after a hectic phase due to the release of 'Thunivu.'

The report also claims that a major portion of 'AK 62' will be shot in various locations of North India, whereas a trip to Hyderabad and foreign destinations will also be seen in the film. An official Pooja ceremony will also be conducted by the first week of next month.

According to the grapevine, 'AK 62' is touted to be one of the most expensive projects in the career of Ajith Kumar, where the stunt choreographers for the leading action sequences are especially being called from Hollywood. The film will also be filled with romantic touch and humor.

There has still been no official confirmation on the leading lady of the film, however, many reports claim that Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trishna Krishnan will be seen as the female leads, whereas actor Arvind Swamy will be seen in the role of the antagonist in the film.

Ajith Kumar's last film 'Thunivu' was released on January 11 and was helmed by director H. Vinoth. The film also featured Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, and Ajay in prominent roles.