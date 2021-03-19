The 4 short stories in Ajeeb Daastaans have been directed by Kayoze Irani, Neeraj Ghaywan, Raj Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Meanwhile, the producer is Karan Johar. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Teaser of Karan Johar's latest anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans' is out on social media. The movie will be released on Netflix and is an amalgamation of 4 films. The 4 short stories in Ajeeb Daastaans have been directed by Kayoze Irani, Neeraj Ghaywan, Raj Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Ajeeb Daastaans will be released on Netflix on April 16 this year.

The teaser didn't have any dialogues but all thanks to the ensemble cast and their emoting skills, it was pretty easy to kind of figure out what the short stories are about. 'Ajeeb Daastans' have ace actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and more.

Watch the teaser of Ajeeb Dastaans here:

Believe it or not, the film will remind you of similar plots in famous movies and web series. So, here we are with a list of 5 films this anthology reminded us of after watching its teaser. Check out:

Pataal Lok

This film does not only remind us of Pataal Lok because of the original show's cast Jaideep and Abhishek. But also because of the bloodshed, violence and aggressive expressions of the duo which were almost similar to that of their Amazon Prime web series.

Raat Akeli Hai

Nawazzuddin Siddiqui's thriller mystery which was also released on Netflix a while ago has an uncanny resemblance with Ajeeb Dastaans' low-light cinematography and scenes filmed in dark.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

The scenes in the teaser featuring women protagonists like Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Konkana Sen Sharma will take you back to 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' days.

Dolly Pinky Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

After Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Dolly Pinky Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is also one Netflix film that will strike your head after watching the teaser. Yes, there's a scene where Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkona Sen Sharma are on a scooter which is almost similar to that of Dolly Pinky.

Ludo

Ludo was one of the recent Netflix films which also had 4 stories to tell. And similarly, Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of 4 stories. Also, Fatima Sana Shaikh's character, look and hairdo are will also make you recall her Ludo look again.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal