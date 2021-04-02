Ajeeb Daastaans Trailer: The Netflix anthology has four different stories tied with one string that is love and longingness. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! The makers of the highly anticipated anthology Ajeeb Daastaans have released the trailer. The film, which will release on Netflix, stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkana Sen Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah, among others.

The anthology has four different stories tied with one string that is love and longingness. Every character in the story is longing for the right share of love. In Majnu, helmed by Shashank Khaitan, we see Fatima gets abandoned by her husband on the first night of her marriage. While in Kayoze Irani's story, Shefali finds love in mute man Manav, who understands her, unlike her husband.

Talking about Khilona, helmed by Raj Mehta, Nushrratt is essaying the role of house help, who is forced to take drastic steps for the betterment of her daughter's future. Here Abhishek is seen as a secret admirer who tries to intervene after seeing his love in trouble. The unique story in this anthology is of Aditi and Konkana. The story helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan narrates the struggle of two women who are struggling to come out of the closet.

After watching the trailer, one can say that these Ajeeb Daastaans will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Here have a look:

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar also shared the trailer of Ajeeb Daastans and captioned it as "Ajeeb Dastaans: Twists in the story and twisted characters go hand in hand.#AjeebDaastaans premieres 16 April, only on Netflix."

While, Netflix captioned the same as, " Things are about to get real ajeeb up in here Don’t say we didn’t warn you! #AjeebDaastaans"

Ajeeb Daastaans, which is produced by Karan Johar will stream on Netflix on April 16. The anthology is helmed by four directors, namely Shashank Khaitan, Kayoze Irani, Raj Mehta and Neeraj Ghaywan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv