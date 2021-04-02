New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited trailer of Ajeeb Daastans is finally out. The upcoming Netflix anthology stars stellar actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkana Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerji, Manav Kaul, among others in the lead roles. In the upcoming film, the stars are playing both traditional and unorthodox roles. However, Nushrratt Bharuccha's character has grabbed all the attention. The Sonu Ke Tutu Ki Sweety actress is mostly seen in the role of a lover or a girlfriend, but for the first time, she is playing a character of a house-help which she has never done before.

During the launch of the trailer, Nushrratt was asked how different was the role of a maid for her and what kind of efforts did she put in to play the character for the film Ajeeb Daastaans? To which, Nushrratt said, "film ka aim kuch aur hai, aur Raj sir ne mujhe maid ke character me daalne ke lie mere khud ke ghar me ponche lagvaye hai." (the aim of the film is different, and talking about the role of house help, Raj sir made me sweep the floor of my house so that I can fit into the character of a maid.)

She further added to it, 'it was a full 360 degree change in character. To play the role of a house-help, I started observing maids.. kaha aati hai kaha jati hai, kis se kaise baat karti hai.. this helped me. I was lucky that it went well."

In the trailer, Jaideep Ahlawat and Fatima Sana Shaikh are playing the role of newlywed whose marriage did not start on a good note. On the other hand, Nushrratt is playing the role of a maid who is struggling to save her morality. There is another story of Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkana Sen Sharma who falls in love with each other and are not able to fight the demons. Another story shows Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah, who connects through sign language.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Kayize Irani, Raj Mehta, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Ajeeb Daastaans is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It will be released on April 16.

