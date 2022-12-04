Ajay Devgn's Fans Chase Him 'For Right Reasons' On The Sets Of 'Bholaa' | WATCH

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is basking in the success of his latest released film Drishyam 2. The actor is currenly busy shooting for his next project Bholaa, which is scheduled to hit the silver screens in 2023. The Golmaal actor has shared a little glimpse form the sets of his upcoming film and netizens are already going gaga over it.

On Saturday, Ajay Devgn headed to his Instagram handle and shared a small video which saw him riding a two-wheeler. In the short clip, the Runway 34 actor could be seen gathered by a huge crowd which starts running towards him. Watch the video here:

"It’s good when a mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their PS - Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot. #SetsOfBholaa," wrote the 53-year-old actor in caption. Netizens expressed their excitement for the film in bulk as they dropped hearts in the comments section.

The upcoming film, titled Bholaa, is slated for release on March 30, 2023. Earlier, Dharmendra Sharma was directing the film, but now Ajay Devgn has himself stepped in the film as a director after he received praise for Runway 34. Apart from Devgn, the forthcoming film will also star Tabu, and Amala in the key roles.

According to IMDb, the summary of Bholaa reads, "A prisoner, is finally going home after 10 years of imprisonment to meet his young daughter. His journey gets difficult when he is arrested mid-way. At first, he is not aware of the grave situation he has got himself into but after a crazy incident takes place, he must travel a pathway full of crazy obstacles with death lurking around every corner. Will he get to meet his daughter?"