New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's cousin brother, director Anil Devgan passed away on Monday. The actor took to Twitter to announce Anil’s demise and said that the family was left ‘heartbroken’. He also said that the family will not keep a prayer meet in view of the covid pandemic.

"I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet (sic)." he wrote on Twitter.

Ajay, however, did not divulged details about the cause of his demise. Anil reportedly started his film journey as an assistant director in Raj Kanwar's Jeet in 1996. He continued to work as assistant director in films like Jaan, Itihaas, and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. He made his directorial debut with Raju Chacha and directed films like Blackmail and Haal-E-Dil. He also worked as a creative director on Ajay's 2012 release, "Son Of Sardaar".

Noted producer Boney Kapoor paid tribute to the late director. "My heartfelt deepest condolences to you and your family. May his Soul rest in peace. Om Shanti." (sic)tweeted: "My heartfelt deepest condolences to you and your family. May his Soul rest in peace. Om Shanti." he tweeted.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha