Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ To Be Released On THIS Date, New Posters Of The Film Unveiled

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Bholaa’ has locked its release date. Taking to his social media account, the ‘Drishyam 2’ actor shared a series of new posters from the film, also announcing the release date.

Also starring Tabu in the lead role, ‘Bholaa’ is the official Hindi language remake of Tamil superhit film ‘Kaithi’. Taking to his Instagram account, Ajay Devgn shared the new release date of the film and wrote, “Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D @tabutiful.” Take a look:

‘Bholaa’ will mark Ajay Devgn’s fourth film as a director after ‘U Me Aur Hum’, ‘Shivaay’ and ‘Runway 34’.

The original film, ‘Kaithi’ featured Ponniyin Selvan I star Karthi in the lead role. Talking about Ajay Devgn remaking the film in Hindi, Karthi said that the makers of his film were approached by many filmmakers from across the country for the remake rights.

“A lot of people called me and they wanted to buy the rights to ‘Kaithi’, but then Ajay sir was the first one to get it. I’m really glad that he is doing the Hindi remake and he is directing it as well,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Karthi added that he believes Ajay Devgn will do full justice to the role and said, “When I worked in ‘Yuva’ as an assistant director, I saw him perform up close. I have always loved the intensity in his eyes and the way he is relaxed when he’s performing a scene. He brings a certain intensity to all the characters that he plays. I also love when he does action.”

“When he came in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, I was clapping. So I know when he’s going to play my character in ‘Bholaa’, he’ll do an entirely different job,” the actor added in his interview with PTI.