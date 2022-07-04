Ajay Devgn To Remake Tamil Film 'Kaithi' In Fourth Directorial Project 'Bholaa'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to direct a film once again after receiving critical appreciation for his directorial Runway 34. This time, he will direct the action thriller film 'Bholaa' and has also announced the release date of the film. Ajay announced the news of his next venture by sharing a picture on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, "It's time to say ACTION again! Bholaa releasing on March 30th, 2023."

Bholaa will be Ajay Devgn's fourth film as a director. He has previously directed Runway 34, U, Me Aur Hum and Shivaay. Moreover, Bholaa will be a remake of the hit Tamil film 'Kaithi'. Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kaithi stars Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena. The story of Kaithi is further followed up in Kamal Hassan's recent blockbuster Vikram. Moreover, Kaithi 2 is also under development.

Bholaa will hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. Apart from directing, Ajay will also star in the film, along with Tabu. Ajay was asked about how he managed to shoot film quickly after the release of Runway 34. He stated, "Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words-Lights, camera, action!"

Recently, Ajay Devgn announced the release date of the much-awaited 'Drishyam 2'. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 2 will also star Shriya Saran and Tabu who were also in the previous instalment. Akshaye Khanna will be a new addition to the star cast of Drishyam 2. The movie will hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in a biographical sports film 'Maidaan'. He will also star in a comedy film 'Thank God', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet. He was last seen in the blockbuster films RRR and Runway 34.