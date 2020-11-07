MayDay is all set to be directed by Ajay and he is also going to play a pivotal part in it, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The iconic superstars of Bollywood Ajay Devgan and Amitabh Bachchan is all set to come up together for the upcoming film titled MayDay. It is said that the film is going to be a top-notch, edge-of-the-seat drama.

The film is all set to be directed by Ajay and he is also going to play a pivotal part in it. The film critic Taran Adarsh in a tweet said that Devgn will play the role of a pilot while details about Big B's role are not revealed. The duo was last seen together seven years ago in Satyagraha.

Taking to Twitter, Taran wrote, "BIGGG NEWS... #AjayDevgn to direct #AmitabhBachchan... An edge-of-the-seat human drama... Titled #Mayday... #Ajay is playing a pilot in the film... Remaining cast under finalisation... Produced and directed by #AjayDevgn... Starts this Dec in #Hyderabad."

BIGGG NEWS... #AjayDevgn to direct #AmitabhBachchan... An edge-of-the-seat human drama... Titled #Mayday... #Ajay is playing a pilot in the film... Remaining cast under finalisation... Produced and directed by #AjayDevgn... Starts this Dec in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/N8vhHt1cnW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2020

A Pinkvilla report said that "Ajay Devgn will not only play the lead in the film along with Big B but also direct the film. This will also be the first time Ajay will be directing Bachchan Saab on celluloid. When he was scripting for his next directorial venture, he immediately thought of Amit ji and of and wanted him only for the role. Mayday is a thrilling human story which Big B loved and he agreed to be part of the project, when he got the offer from Ajay."

On the work front, Big B is busy these days with the show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo, in the film he was starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking about Ajay Devgn, he was last seen in the film Tanhaji. He will soon be seen in the films including Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan and RRR.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma