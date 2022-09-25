Ajay Devgn To Be A Part Of 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' Hindi Version, Confirms Mani Ratnam

MANI RATNAM's epic periodic film 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' will release in a few days. The movie's grand scale and the stellar star cast have been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. The movie will release in several languages to capture the different markets. Recently, director Mani Ratnam revealed that Ajay Devgn will be the narrator in the Hindi version of Ponniyin Selvan-1.

Director Mani Ratnam along with the star cast recently attended the press conference in Mumbai to promote the film. He talked about the film and thanked the cast and crew for their support and hard work. Later, he thanked Ajay Devgn, who will be the narrator in the Hindi version of PS-1, and Anil Kapoor, who lent his voice in the trailer.

“PS (Ponniyin Selvan) has been a dream for a very long time, since the time I first read the book during my school days. I neither thought I’d ever get into films nor did I think I'd make it. But it’s always been my calling to be made. It’s so spectacular as a story and as an adventure. Several people had tried to do this before. They couldn’t for various reasons. Maybe they wanted to leave it for me! I am so happy and so glad that I got a chance to make it, that too at this point in time when the technology has improved tremendously. Hence, we were able to make it with a lot more comfort and authenticity. To be able to do it with this kind of cast and crew, with actors who are not just right for the role but also care for the film, is very special. I’d like to thank each one of them. I’d also like to thank the producer (Allirajah Subaskaran) who trusted us and gave us the money to go ahead and make it,” Mani Ratnam was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

He further added, "I have two more people to thank. They are from the Hindi film industry. One is Anil Kapoor. It was his voice in the trailer. And the other is Ajay Devgn. It will be his voice in the film.”

Meanwhile, he also earlier revealed that Ponniyin Selvan Part Two will hit the theatres 6 to 9 months after part one’s release.

In PS-1, Aishwarya will essay the role of Nandini in the film and Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan. The movie also stars Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, and Trisha as Kundavaia.

It is a pan-India film which will release in Tamil along with the dubbed versions of Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages. It is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurty’s 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.