Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer 'Thank You' Lands In Legal Trouble For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Thank You' was released a few days ago. The movie is set to hit the theaters on October 25. However, recently a complaint was filed against the cast as well as the director of the film for hurting religious sentiment. The storyline of the film that revolves around the modern-day take on the afterlife as described in the Hindu faith has landed people related to the film in legal controversy.

A case was brought by attorney Himanshu Srivastava in a Jaunpur court, which includes the name Indra Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Siddhartha Malhotra ad defendants. The petition from the petitioner will be taken down on November 18, 2022. According to the petition, Ajay Devgn has hurt Hindu sentiment. The actor who will portray the role of Chitragupt has used some objectionable language.

According to Hindu Mythology, Chitragupt refers to the Hindu God who keeps the entire track record of people's actions whether positive or negative, and according to that they will be either punished or rewarded.

According to the petition, the Singham actor in the trailer can be heard making jokes and using objectionable language resulting in hurting the Hindu sentiments.

“Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments," the petition said.

Users also took to Twitter and expressed their anger against the trailer.

Take a look here:

#boycottThankGodMovie #BoycottThankGod



Another one from Bollywood where Ajay Devgan plays the role of chitragupt which is offended and mocking hindu deities. please stop encouraging this type of movies...@CBFC_India pic.twitter.com/2EfY4S5EWl — Vinayak Mithare (@VinayakMithare) September 12, 2022

Get Ready to Boycott 🔥🔥



Another Shameful act by Bollywood in upcoming movie “Thank God”



Do you think they will ever stop Insulting our Religion?#BoycottThankGodMovie pic.twitter.com/FX1016bWp8 — 🚩Sandeep Phogat 🇮🇳🇦🇺 (@PhogatFilms) September 10, 2022

@SidMalhotra @ajaydevgn Kindly change ur character from Chitragupta Bhagwaan in modern Avtar with vulgar half nak*d girls dancing behind.. to anything that is not related to any Hindu Gods..



Otherwise #BoycottThankGod #boycottThankGodMovie is the only option for us.. — Indian Defence News (@latest_defence) September 10, 2022

Meanwhile, apart from Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, the film also features Rakulpreet Singh. Indre Kumar, the director of the film is famous for other movies including Dil, Beta, Ishq, Masti, Great Grand Masti, Dhamaal, and Total Dhamaal.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, the movie is backed by T-Series and Maruti International. Ajay and Sidharth-starrer will face a clash with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandes starrer Ram Setu, which is set to hit the big screens on October 24.